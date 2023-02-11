Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $63.45.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.