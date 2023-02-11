Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.04. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

