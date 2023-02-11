Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Edison International’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Shares of EIX opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.