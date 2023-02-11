Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 285

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.25.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

