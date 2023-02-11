Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Makita from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Makita Price Performance

Makita stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Makita has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

