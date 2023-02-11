Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sempra’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SRE stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. Sempra has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

