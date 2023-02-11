Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

GPK stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

