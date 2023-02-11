Brokers Issue Forecasts for Flushing Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.69. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $791,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Articles

