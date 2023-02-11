KeyCorp Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,086,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,978,000 after buying an additional 108,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

