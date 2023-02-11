Oppenheimer Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.