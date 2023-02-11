Oppenheimer Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

