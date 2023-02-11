Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

HIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

HIG stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

