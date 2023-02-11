Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for onsemi Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of onsemi in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in onsemi by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

