Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Ichor Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

