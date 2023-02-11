FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

NYSE FE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.