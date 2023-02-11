TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

