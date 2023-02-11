Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Holley Stock Up 7.6 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

HLLY stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

