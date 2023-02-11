Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for STAAR Surgical in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

