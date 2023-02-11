Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.54 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.