Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Boosted by Analyst

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

