Analysts Set Expectations for Finning International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Finning International in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Finning International stock opened at C$37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.46 and a 52-week high of C$40.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,715.57. In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

