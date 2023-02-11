Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

