Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.