Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

