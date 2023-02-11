Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.31 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of TRV opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

