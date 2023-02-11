Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Curaleaf Trading Up 2.4 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -21.11. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

