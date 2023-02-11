FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issued By Pi Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

PAAS stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

