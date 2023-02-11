Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Cineplex Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

