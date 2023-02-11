NFT Gaming Co Inc. (The) Plans $7 Million IPO for February 15th (NFTG)

NFT Gaming Co Inc. (The) (NFTG) is planning to raise $7 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,700,000 shares at $4.15 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $50.2 million.

Laidlaw & Co. (UK) Ltd. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

NFT Gaming Co Inc. (The) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The NFT Gaming Co. Inc. filed an S-1/A dated Jan. 3, 2023, in which it changed the sole book-runner on its IPO to Laidlaw & Co. (UK) from EF Hutton. The NFT Gaming Co. filed its S-1 on Oct. 14, 2022, for an IPO of 1.69 million shares (1,686,747 shares) at $4.15 per share. **From the prospectus: “We plan to effect a 1-for-1.33 reverse split of our outstanding shares of common stock prior to effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part (the â€?Reverse Stock Splitâ€?.”).\ The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform (â€?Platformâ€?) that will offer our proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties.Â Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-gameÂ features, such as skins, characters, weapons, gear, in the form of non-fungibleÂ tokens, or â€?NFTs,â€? that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-gameÂ assets. We plan to initially launch our own proprietary games that are simple and fun to play, and that offer gamers the ability to mint their own affordable NFTs within the Platform, with unique and exclusive features, that can be utilized across the network of games and Platform that we plan to build. Non-FungibleÂ Tokens A non-fungibleÂ token, or NFT, is a digital, cryptographic token on the blockchain that certifies a unique asset. When someone â€?mintsâ€? an NFT, they create a file that lives on a blockchain that cannot be edited or deleted. Because the file exists on a blockchain, it can be viewed publicly, meaning the itemâ€™s provenance is public and verifiable. While NFTs have been generally built on the Ethereum blockchain, recently other blockchains, such as Polygon, have also emerged as a building block for NFTs, some of which offer lower-costÂ network fees and faster transaction processing speeds. Our NFTs will be launched on the Polygon network, which is an Ethereum compatible blockchain building platform (i.e. Polygonâ€™s parent chain is Ethereum) that provides a secure and lower-costÂ alternative to Ethereumâ€™s escalating gas fees and wait times without sacrificing the security granted by the Ethereum blockchain. NFTs are digital assets that can represent a unique real-worldÂ asset, such as art, music, in-gameÂ items, or videos. NFTs are most-commonlyÂ powered by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a decentralized blockchain platform that establishes a peer-to-peerÂ network that securely executes and verifies application code, called smart contracts. â€?Smart contractsâ€? is a term used to describe computer code that automatically executes all or parts of an agreement and is stored on a blockchain-basedÂ platform. In the case of in-gameÂ NFTs, these NFTs generally can be images, skins, virtual real estate, pets, or other items that can be owned and held in a digital wallet. A digital wallet (or e-wallet) is a software-basedÂ system that securely stores usersâ€™ payment information and passwords for numerous payment methods and websites. Currently, NFTs are being used to sell a wide range of virtual collectibles, including: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â virtual sports trading cards and video clips; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â music and album cover art; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â art, memes, or other digital images; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â in-gameÂ assets; and â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â virtual real estate, fashion, and other real-worldÂ representations in the metaverse, a virtual-realityÂ space in which users can interact with a computer-generatedÂ environment and other users. Our goal is to develop a robust digital gaming platform, to be named â€?Gaxos,â€? that brings together gamers, developers, and publishers, and which incorporates and offers them the ability to augment their games and gaming experiences with unique and exclusive features, as well as the opportunity to earn rewards and participate in other opportunities. The Platform is intended to include a wide variety of games that span various genres, including role-playingÂ (RPG/ARPG), sports, simulation, puzzles, action-adventures, shooters (FPS/TPS), battle arena-fighting, and other skill-basedÂ games. We believe that the ability to mint and use NFTs in-gameÂ that are distinguishable and tamper-proofÂ offers gamers more power over their asset and the ability to have an augmented and exciting gaming experiences. Polygon Network (MATIC) Similar to Ethereum, Polygon is a decentralized blockchain with smart contract functionality. Ethereum is a â€?LayerÂ 1â€? blockchain that has higher gas fees that are used to power transactions. These fees tend to be significantly higher than Polygon. Polygon is a â€?Layer 2â€? scaling solution to Ethereum built on top of Ethereum that uses a proof-of-stakeÂ sidechain to process transactions and therefore reduces purchase and transfer transaction gas fees. The Polygon network uses MATIC tokens for governance and security. Validators or operators that ensure security and validate blocks on the Polygon network receive network fees in the form of MATIC tokens. MATIC tokens allow developers to connect their Ethereum compatible smart contracts in Polygon. Polygon is often chosen by developers for its speed and lower transaction costs while maintaining full compatibility with Ethereum, enabling developers to move their code freely between the two blockchains. The current median gas price on the Polygon network as of AprilÂ 29, 2022, is less than $0.01 as compared to $2.03 on the Ethereum network. We do not currently anticipate any material changes in gas prices on the Polygon network that would affect our business model. In general, if gas prices become too high, demand for transaction processing on the network will decrease and thereby reduce the demand for our NFTs. Reduced demand resulting from fees that are too high will have a material adverse effect on our business, however, if we had chosen to work primarily off of Ethereum instead of Polygon the adverse impact would be significantly higher due to Ethereumâ€™s higher transaction fees. “.

NFT Gaming Co Inc. (The) was founded in 2021 and has 4 employees. The company is located at 101 Eisenhower Parkway Suite 300 Roseland, NJ 07068 and can be reached via phone at (973) 275-7428.

