FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. 49,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 41,346 shares.The stock last traded at $144.26 and had previously closed at $142.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after acquiring an additional 226,966 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in FirstService by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

