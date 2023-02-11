Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.

BDNNY stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

