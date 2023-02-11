BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 135

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 265 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.22) to GBX 155 ($1.86) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 230 ($2.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.44.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

