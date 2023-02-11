Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday.

