FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Increased by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $56.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $53.00. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $115.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $105.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $50.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $32.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $140.43 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,008.33.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FFH opened at C$867.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$569.62 and a 12-month high of C$903.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$822.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$725.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $13.415 per share. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.