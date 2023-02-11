Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Further Reading

