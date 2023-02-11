Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$39.38

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD opened at C$22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$17.27 and a twelve month high of C$42.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

