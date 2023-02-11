Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $3.14

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 680,016 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

