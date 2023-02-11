Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $157.50

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.