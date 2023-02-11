Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCNNF. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.