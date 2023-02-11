M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $209.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGPUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&G from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut M&G to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.34) to GBX 220 ($2.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.