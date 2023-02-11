Brokers Set Expectations for Brenntag SE’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brenntag in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brenntag’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

