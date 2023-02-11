Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 350

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.21).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Rotork Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 325.60 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,617.78. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.28.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

