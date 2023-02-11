Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $50.25

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,362,000.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

