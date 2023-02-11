Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $245.35

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,859. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $56,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

