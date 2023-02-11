Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $140.69

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 51,859 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,372,000 after buying an additional 947,742 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

