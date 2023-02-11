Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $101.35

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. Centene has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

