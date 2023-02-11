Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $51.97

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $65.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Truist Financial by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 69,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 283,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 852,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 431,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

