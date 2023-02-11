Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $28.25

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.57.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
