Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $28.25

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.43%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

