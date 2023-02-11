Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $52.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 2.7 %

About Shopify

SHOP opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

