M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 206.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.60 ($2.48).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 199.25 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,641.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.85. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

