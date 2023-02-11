Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $250.06

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $259.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.15. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $270.35.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

