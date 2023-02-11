Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$143.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.